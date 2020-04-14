10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Southwest Healthcare System (Murrieta, Calif.)



2. Dignity Health-Sierra Nevada (Grass Valley, Calif.)

3. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

4. Bristol Bay Area Health Corp. in Dillingham, Alaska

5. Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

6. Texas Health Fort Worth

7. Steward Health Care (Dallas)

8. Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

9. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Center



10. Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center

More articles on healthcare leadership:

CEO turnover fell 27% in March

Ascension CEO donates half his base salary to employee relief fund

Trump expected to announce smaller coronavirus task force focused on economy



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.