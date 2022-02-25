Terros Health hires new CEO

Phoenix-based Terros Health promoted Karen Tepper, PhD, to president and CEO, according to a Feb. 25 AZBigMedia report.

She will assume her position May 6, succeeding Peggy Chase. Most recently, Dr. Tepper has served as COO at the $86 million integrated health system for eight years. Under her leadership, the health system won a federal grant to adopt a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model of care and helped launch a first-in-the-nation program to integrate justice services into healthcare for people on probation, the report said.

"We will be losing one of our most valued assets in Peggy Chase," Calvin Cole, chairman of the company's board, told AZBigMedia, "and we are fortunate to have in Karen Tepper a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving positive outcomes for our patients and our communities."