St. Jude Children's taps former Sears CEO for fundraising chief, adds 3 VPs

Chicago-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital made four leadership appointments to its Memphis, Tenn.-based fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC — including a chief strategy officer.

Here are the four additions to ALSAC's leadership team, according to an Oct. 10 news release from St. Jude Children's:

1. Leena Munjal will serve as chief strategy officer. She most recently served as co-CEO of Sears Holding Corp.

2. Dave Lew will serve as senior vice president of strategic marketing. He most recently served as vice president, marketing and strategy at blender manufacturer Vitamix.

3. Albert Crews will serve as vice president of new ventures. He has served ALSAC since December in a digital philanthropy position.

4. Jennifer Hart will serve as vice president of digital marketing. She most recently served as vice president of direct, digital, data and analytics at insurance company AAA Life.