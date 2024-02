David Argueta, president of Mercy Springfield, was named to two national and state hospital association boards.

Mr. Argueta will serve as a state delegate to the American Hospital Association's regional policy board 6. His term began Jan. 1 and runs until Dec. 31, 2026, according to a Feb. 15 system news release.

On Jan. 1, he was also appointed as a member of the Missouri Hospital Association board of trustees.

Mercy Springfield is part of St. Louis-based Mercy.