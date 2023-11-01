Memorial Sloan Kettering taps new C-suite leader

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has named Craig Blinderman, MD, chief of the supportive care service.

Dr. Blinderman joins the health system from New York City-based Columbia University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he served as director of the adult palliative medicine service and associate professor of medicine, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

He succeeds Corita Grudzen, MD, who has been serving as acting chief of the supportive care service since January.