Memorial Sloan Kettering taps new C-suite leader

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has named Craig Blinderman, MD, chief of the supportive care service. 

Dr. Blinderman joins the health system from New York City-based Columbia University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he served as director of the adult palliative medicine service and associate professor of medicine, according to a Nov. 1 news release. 

He succeeds Corita Grudzen, MD, who has been serving as acting chief of the supportive care service since January.

