Indiana Hospital Association president to step down

Brian Tabor plans to step down from his role as president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

Mr. Tabor will assist in recruitment efforts for the next leader of the association and remain at IHA until a new leader is selected, according to an April 25 news release.

Mr. Tabor has served as president of the association since June 2017. Before that, he served as the association's chief advocate for hospitals and their patients, according to the release.

The IHA is a trade association representing more than 170 Indiana hospitals.