Indiana health system names human resources, supply chain directors

Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals has appointed new directors of human resources and supply chain.

Casey Kalvaitis was named director of human resources operations and compliance, according to an Oct. 12 news release from the health system. Mr. Kalvaitis most recently served as COO of Chesterton, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute.

Mary Byrne was named director of supply chain, according to the release. Ms. Byrne most recently served as director of corporate purchasing for Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.