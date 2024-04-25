Hospital CEO turnover down 47% in March

Hospitals reported eight CEO changes last month, marking a 47% decrease from February.

Hospitals announced 34 CEO changes total in the first three months of 2024, according to an April 25 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines CEO turnover in the U.S. During the same period in 2023, hospitals announced 54 CEO changes.

Across the 29 industries and sectors measured by the firm, there were 180 CEO changes in March, down 27% from the 248 CEO exits recorded the month prior. Last month's total marked the highest for March since the firm began tracking CEO exits in 2002, according to the firm. Overall, 622 CEOs have announced their departures in the first quarter of 2024, the highest quarterly total on record.

"C-Level leaders have had an incredibly challenging few years, and are transitioning out of their roles, whether for new opportunities or to get fresh starts elsewhere," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in the report.

"Rapid technological advancements, in addition to an election year, may make it a palatable time to make changes at the top," he added.





