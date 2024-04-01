HCA's latest leadership moves

Salt Lake City-based MountainStar Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Evan Ray president.

Mr. Ray assumed his new role March 18. He now presides over HCA's Mountain Division, which includes eight MountainStar hospitals in Utah, as well as sister facilities in Alaska and Idaho.

Most recently, Mr. Ray was executive vice president and chief administrative officer of HCA's Gulf Coast Division in Houston.

Becker's also reported other leadership appointments at HCA since March 14:

Kim Williams was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Eric Quirion was named vice president of graduate medical education at Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

