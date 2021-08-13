Frisbie Memorial Hospital names CEO

Tim Jones has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., effective Sept. 1.

"Tim has a track record for proactively leading organizations through current and anticipated challenges," Tim McManus, HCA Healthcare Capital Division president, said in an Aug. 12 news release. "He understands the importance of building a strong culture and delivering exceptional employee, physician and patient engagement."

Mr. Jones most recently served as CEO of Encompass Health Corp., an 80-bed rehabilitation hospital in Springhill, Fla. Other previous roles include COO of Concord (N.H.) Hospital and CEO of Northern Berkshire Healthcare in North Adams, Mass., an Aug. 12 news release said.

Mr. Jones replaces Frisbie Memorial's interim CEO, Matt Larkin.