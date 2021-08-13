Doug Ekeren to carry 2 CEO roles with Avera

Doug Ekeren has been named regional president and CEO of Mitchell, S.D.-based Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, where he has been serving as interim CEO since July 2020.

Mr. Ekeren will continue in his separate role as CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., a position he has held since 2014, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 13.

"I have been impressed with Doug's commitment to making this restructuring successful and how well he has done in balancing the needs of both AQOP and ASHH," said Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton. "He has been masterful in leveraging the tremendous talent and resources in the two regions during the last year so our organization can meet both immediate and long-term strategic goals."