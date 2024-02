Three CFOs who served in their roles for a decade or more retired or announced their retirements in January.

1. Michael Szubski, CFO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals, retired Jan. 31 after more than 15 years in the role.

2. Bill Rutherford, CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, announced his retirement Jan. 30 after a decade in the role.

3. Sid Sczygelski, CFO of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus, announced his retirement Jan. 18 after more than 30 years as the system's CFO.