22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were shared with or reported by Becker's since Aug. 20:

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Memorial Medical Center announced the promotion of Mary Armijo to COO.

Matt Biersack, MD, has been named the president of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Jeff Bolton, Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer, has announced plans to retire on Nov. 30.

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health named Edward Chabalowski vice president of finance and CFO of the system's Berks and Lancaster county region.

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has named Ildemaro Gonzalez its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Marcella Gravalese has been named vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group North in Palm Beach County, Fla.

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has named Corwin Harper CEO of its Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Steve Heatherly has been made COO of Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care.

Cassidy Hoelscher has been appointed CEO of BJC Healthcare and Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Ill., which is now under construction.

Jodi Howe has been promoted to CFO of St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital, both part of the University of Rochester Medical Center system in New York.

Andre Maksimow has been appointed chief diversified growth officer for Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Tom McDougal has been appointed CEO and managing director of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health announced the selection of Claire Mooney, DNP, as senior vice president and COO of the health network's future Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center.

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis appointed Nicole Paulk senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Raymond Powrie, MD, was named chief clinical officer of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, was named COO and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical Center.

Brie Sandow, MSN, RN, was named COO and chief nursing officer of the St. Luke's Meridian (Idaho) Medical Center.

Dennis Shelby, CEO of Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan., since 2011, will retire in December.

Deven Silverman has been named chief human resources officer for Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ron Snyder, president of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, is retiring at the end of September.

Scott Street has resigned as CEO of El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas.

Lynnette Watkins, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care.