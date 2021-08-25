Ochsner Health names new CEO of Northshore, Mississippi Gulf Coast region

Ochsner Health has named Corwin Harper CEO of its Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Mr. Harper joins the New Orleans-based health system from Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif., where he has served as CEO of the organization's Central Valley Region for the past four years. He will begin his new role with Ochsner Oct. 18, according to an Aug. 19 press release shared with Becker's.

"I am honored to be joining such a remarkable organization with a reputation of being first and best at everything they do. I am enthusiastic about the bright future for the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast Region, as I join this mission driven team committed to the communities of LA and the Gulf Coast of MS," said Mr. Harper. "I am looking forward to working together with our physicians, medical staff and team members to continue to bring innovative medical care to every facet of the community. One of my first objectives will be to work with our partner health systems and grow those relationships, with the goal of broadening our services so that patients are getting the most advanced care close to home."