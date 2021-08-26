Baptist Health System executive named CEO of Cooley Dickinson

Lynnette Watkins, MD, has been appointed president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care, effective Sept. 27.

Dr. Watkins currently serves as group CMO for San Antonio-based Baptist Health System, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Before that, Dr. Watkins was CMO and COO at Paris (Texas) Regional Medical Center and CMO of Tenet's Abrazo Community Health Network in Phoenix, an Aug. 26 press release said.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to have been chosen to serve the patients and community of the Pioneer Valley," Dr. Watkins said. "Cooley Dickinson Health Care is a unique and valuable institution that has a proven track record of excellence in care close to home. As part of Mass General Brigham, Cooley Dickinson can leverage the strengths of this top academic medical system to continue its tradition of excellence and expand the level and complexity of services it offers to the community."