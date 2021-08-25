Emory Healthcare hires first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has named Ildemaro Gonzalez its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a role he will assume Sept. 13.

"We are confident that Ildemaro's strong track record implementing and leading diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in both health care and non-health care settings will be vital to the culture and mission of our health care system," the health system's CEO, Jonathan Lewin, MD, said in an Aug. 20 announcement. "As we progress on our DEI journey, we look forward to his expertise in this area."

Mr. Gonzalez currently serves as vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.