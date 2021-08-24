Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer to retire

Jeff Bolton, Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer, has announced plans to retire on Nov. 30.

Mr. Bolton served as the Rochester, Minn.-based organization's chief administrative officer since 2013, and as a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees since 2011. He joined Mayo Clinic as CFO in 2002.

"It has been the honor of my career to serve our patients alongside the best staff in health care," Mr. Bolton said in a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 24. "As I look back at the past 19 years, it is the people I've worked with and what we've achieved together for patients that stand out the most. I am confident in Mayo Clinic's future because of our staff, culture, mission and enduring primary value to put the needs of the patient first."