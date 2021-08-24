Wilson Medical Center CEO to retire 

Dennis Shelby, CEO of Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan., since 2011, will retire in December.

"His leadership over the past ten years has brought many new services to our community which has greatly enhanced the healthcare in Southeast Kansas and the financial stability of the organization," a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 23 read. "WMC has grown from 10.1 million annual net revenues to 16.4 million in the last ten years."

Mr. Shelby received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from Hope International University, his alma mater, for his leadership in rural healthcare. He also made Becker's "50 Rural CEOs to Know" list in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and the "60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know" list in 2018 and 2019.

A search committee consisting of board members, providers and administrative staff has been created to find Mr. Shelby's replacement, according to the news release.