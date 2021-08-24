Manatee Memorial Hospital taps new CEO

Tom McDougal has been appointed CEO and managing director of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.

Mr. McDougal previously served as market CEO at Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.). Earlier in his career, he held several CEO roles at hospitals in Alabama and South Carolina, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 23.

“I am pleased to join the Manatee Memorial Hospital team,” Mr. McDougal said. “I look forward to working with the employees and medical staff to enhance the excellent reputation of the facility, continue to focus on patient-centered care, and expanding our services in the community and surrounding areas.”