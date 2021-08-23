OhioHealth hospital president to retire

The president of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton is retiring at the end of September.

Ron Snyder has served as president of the hospital for the past six years, according to an Aug. 23 report in WKTN. Prior to that, he spent 34 years as the hospital's CFO.

Joy Bischoff, RN, the vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Hardin Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, will become Hardin Memorial's new president.

Under Mr. Snyder's leadership, Hardin Memorial Hospital joined the Columbus-based OhioHealth system in 1992. He also oversaw several modernization and capital projects at the hospital during his tenure.