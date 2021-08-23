Mercy Health hospital drops 'interim' from president's name

Matt Biersack, MD, has been named the president of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Biersack has worked as the CMO and interim president since March. He will continue as the CMO until a replacement is selected, according to an Aug. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Biersack began his career as an internal medicine resident with the health system in 2007. He has worked in various leadership positions, such as chief quality and patient safety officer and the medical director for the hospitalist group.

Dr. Biersack earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan and earned a medical degree from Detroit-based Wayne State University School of Medicine.

The role begins effective immediately.