17 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health systems executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 17 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since August:

1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The hospital said an interim leader would be selected to serve during a search for a permanent replacement.

2. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities.

3. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, resigned as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health. He left the organization to take a position with a hospital in Hazard, Ky. Rob Marshall, a former CEO with Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, which took over Andalusia Health earlier this year, will serve as interim CEO.

4. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health in August. He had served as CEO since November 2020.

5. Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, left her role as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence Sept. 1. Dr. Compton-Phillips did not specify what her next career move will be but said, "working on high-performing integrated delivery systems and implementing patient focused, value-based care is my calling."

6. Joseph Cacchione, MD, left his role as executive vice president of clinician and network services at St. Louis-based Ascension to join Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health as CEO. He began the new position Sept. 6.

7. Ben Raimer, MD, resigned as president of the University of Texas Medical Branch on Aug. 22. Charles Mouton, MD, executive vice president, provost and dean of the UTMB John Sealy School of Medicine, is serving as interim president.

8. Marc Harrison, MD, is leaving his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. The health system named Lydia Jumonville interim CEO in August.

9. Wright Lassiter III left his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford Health named Robert Riney CEO in September.

10. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

11. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

12. Mary Albers resigned as COO of Billings Clinic in August.

13. Lyndsey Green, RN, left his position as vice president of operations at Billings Clinic in August.

14. Paul Sternberg, MD, is stepping down from his roles of chief patient experience officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chief medical officer of Vanderbilt Medical Group.

15. Deborah Berini left her position as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center in August.

16. Larry Gray stepped down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments.

17. Cathy Fraser left her role as chief human resources officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in August. She left the organization to pursue a new opportunity.







