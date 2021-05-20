12 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since May 7.

1. Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

2. Dawn Geisert was named senior vice president and chief integrity and compliance officer for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

3. Amy Guay was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's division of primary care physicians and multispecialty providers.

4. Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

5. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

6. Katherine Hochman, MD, was named director of New York City-based NYU Langone Health's new division of hospital medicine.

7. Kelly Linden, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., left her role.

8. Susan Sandberg, RN, is resigning as CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

9. Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.

10. Prathibha Varkey, MD, has been named president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

11. Cheryl Willman, MD, was chosen by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as executive director of cancer programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

12. Robin Womeodu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief academic officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.