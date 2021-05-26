UVA Health names chief external affairs officer

Jennifer Siciliano was chosen as the new chief external affairs officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health, the health system said May 25.

Ms. Siciliano is chief external affairs officer of Inova Health System, overseeing the Falls Church, Va.-based organization's relationships with external stakeholders. She begins her new role Aug. 11.

"Jen has a wealth of experience and long-standing relationships with many key leaders on Capitol Hill and in Richmond," K. Craig Kent, MD, executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UVA Health, said in a news release.

Ms. Siciliano served in roles in Congress and was a consultant with a bipartisan government relations/public relations firm. She joined Inova 14 years ago as assistant vice president for government relations and was also vice president of government relations.

Read more about Ms. Siciliano here and here.