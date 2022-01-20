Top 10 digital health companies that raised funds in 2021

Amid record-breaking fundraising by digital health startups in 2021, 10 companies stood out, according to a CB Insights report published Jan. 20.

CB Insights analyzed the momentum, market, financial situation and management of each company to then assign a "mosaic" score, which is used to measure and predict each company's future success. Among the startups on the list are an artificial intelligence medical dictation software, an online therapy provider and a digital muskuloskeletal solution provider.

Here are the 10 companies that rank highest using the mosaic score and also completed funding rounds in 2021:

  1. Innovaccer

  2. BetterUp

  3. Cybereason

  4. H20.AI

  5. Suki

  6. Medable

  7. WSO2

  8. Clue

  9. SonderMind

  10. Hinge Health

