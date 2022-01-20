Digital health funding reaches record $57.2B: 5 things to know

Listen
The digital health industry raised a record amount of funding, with growth to the sector increasing 79 percent since 2020, according to a 2021 report released by CB Insights on Jan. 20.
5 findings from the report:
- Digital health startups raised a record of $57.2 billion, with the U.S. being responsible for $37.9 billion.
- There were 154 mega-rounds in 2021 that represented pulling in funding of $100 million or more. This is almost double the amount since 2020, which saw 78.
- Consolidation in the digital health sector was a strong theme, with a record 574 merger and acquisition deals in 2021, up 44 percent from 2020.
- Funding for mental health startups increased 139 percent.
- The sector that received the most funding in digital health was telehealth, which raised $17.6 billion. That was followed by health IT startups ($8.6 billion), mental wellness and health startups ($5.5 billion), digital therapeutics startups ($3.4 billion) and clinical trial technology startups ($2.7 billion).