Digital health funding reaches record $57.2B: 5 things to know

The digital health industry raised a record amount of funding, with growth to the sector increasing 79 percent since 2020, according to a 2021 report released by CB Insights on Jan. 20.

5 findings from the report: 

  1. Digital health startups raised a record of $57.2 billion, with the U.S. being responsible for $37.9 billion. 

  2. There were 154 mega-rounds in 2021 that represented pulling in funding of $100 million or more. This is almost double the amount since 2020, which saw 78.

  3. Consolidation in the digital health sector was a strong theme, with a record 574 merger and acquisition deals in 2021, up 44 percent from 2020. 

  4. Funding for mental health startups increased 139 percent. 

  5. The sector that received the most funding in digital health was telehealth, which raised $17.6 billion. That was followed by health IT startups ($8.6 billion), mental wellness and health startups ($5.5 billion), digital therapeutics startups ($3.4 billion) and clinical trial technology startups ($2.7 billion). 

