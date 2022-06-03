The most pressing issues health system CIOs are facing

From tech talent shortages, to an increased pressure to innovate, Becker's spoke to four hospital and health system chief information officers and chief digital and information officers to discuss the most pressing issues they are facing.

The responses have been lightly edited.

Carmella Cassetta. CIO and Vice President of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.). There are many challenges facing CIOs today, but the top of the list is definitely finding and retaining talent. The Great Resignation has affected healthcare IT as well.

The pandemic has also changed the work habits and expectations of workers in all industries, which has made recruiting and retaining talent in this environment super challenging.

John Henderson. CIO and Vice President of Children's Health Orange County (Calif.). The rapid pace of change and expectations to deliver solutions during the pandemic will be difficult to sustain, hence the challenge will be how to continue delivering measurable value inclusive of an amazing experience while not burning out your workforce.

Jason Joseph. Chief Digital and Information Officer of BHSH System (formed by the recent merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health). Top of mind for industry CIOs is operating within a highly inflationary environment (rising costs of talent and technology) while simultaneously accelerating the transformation of our organizations leveraging digital technology and automation. We must provide clarity and help separate the signal from the noise, focusing our organizations on investments that will make the biggest strategic impact.

Zafar Chaudry, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of Seattle Children's. Staff recruitment and retention is certainly top of mind for CIOs, combined with how to effectively manage a hybrid workforce that is more geographically dispersed.

Mental health, staff safety and employee welfare are also pressing challenges to address.