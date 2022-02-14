HHS awards $55M to increase virtual care access

HHS has awarded nearly $55 million in total to 29 health centers to increase healthcare access for underserved populations through virtual care.

The Optimizing Virtual Fund money, distributed via the Health Resources and Services Administration, is intended to be used for telehealth, remote patient-monitoring, digital patient tools and health information technology platforms, HHS stated Feb. 14.

"Today's awards will help ensure that new ways to deliver primary care are reaching the communities that need it most," Carole Johnson, HRSA administrator, said in a news release. "Our funding will help health centers continue to expand their virtual work while maintaining their vital in-person services in communities across the country."

The following health centers will receive funding: