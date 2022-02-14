HHS awards $55M to increase virtual care access

- Small
HHS has awarded nearly $55 million in total to 29 health centers to increase healthcare access for underserved populations through virtual care.
The Optimizing Virtual Fund money, distributed via the Health Resources and Services Administration, is intended to be used for telehealth, remote patient-monitoring, digital patient tools and health information technology platforms, HHS stated Feb. 14.
"Today's awards will help ensure that new ways to deliver primary care are reaching the communities that need it most," Carole Johnson, HRSA administrator, said in a news release. "Our funding will help health centers continue to expand their virtual work while maintaining their vital in-person services in communities across the country."
The following health centers will receive funding:
- El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center (Tucson, Ariz.): $2 million
- Omni Family Health (Bakersfield, Calif.): $2 million
- South Central Family Health Center (Los Angeles): $2 million
- Family Health Centers of San Diego: $2 million
- Northeast Valley Health Corp. (San Fernando, Calif.): $1.5 million
- Santa Rosa Community Health (Santa Rosa, Calif.): $1.9 million
- Venice (Calif.) Family Clinic: $2 million
- Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Colorado Springs, Colo.): $2 million
- Southwest Colorado (Durango) Mental Health Center: $1.7 million
- Community Health Center Inc. (Middletown, Conn.): $2 million
- Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Clearwater, Fla.): $2 million
- Jessie Trice Community Health System (Miami): $1.9 million
- Kokua Kalihi Valley (Honolulu, Hawaii): $1.9 million
- Waianae (Hawaii) District Comprehensive Health and Hospital Board: $2 million
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $1.9 million
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $2 million
- Community Health Cape Cod (Mashpee, Mass.): $1 million
- Caring Health Center (Springfield, Mass.): $1.9 million
- Cherry Street Services (Grand Rapids, Mich.): $2 million
- Harbord Homes (Nashua, N.H.): $2 million
- Henry J. Austin Health Center (Trenton, N.J.): $1.7 million
- Nevada (Carson City) Health Centers: $2 million
- Sunset Park Health Council (New York, N.Y.): $1.9 million
- Housing Works Health Services III (New York, N.Y.): $1.1 million
- Project Renewal (New York): $1,973,149
- Institute for Family Health (New York): $2 million
- Hudson River Healthcare (Peekskill, N.Y.): $2 million
- Hospital General De Castaner (Puerto Rico): $2 million
- Yakima (Wash.) Neighborhood Health Services: $1.4 million