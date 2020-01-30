Epic, Cerner, 5 more health IT stakeholders react to HHS' interoperability rule & 16 other health IT notes

1. A deep learning model developed by Google Health researchers assists providers in diagnosing anemia based on noninvasive retinal screening, rather than a traditional blood test.

2. Apple reported an all-time high revenue of $91.8 billion in the fiscal first quarter of 2020, representing a 9 percent year-over-year increase.

3. Microsoft on Jan. 29 unveiled AI for Health, a $40 million program that supports the use of artificial intelligence technology to advance medical research and solve global health issues.

4. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and LogistiCare Circulation, a tech-enabled manager of non-emergency medical transportation, partnered with Lyft to improve patient transportation across the health system's locations in 21 states.

5. Epic, Cerner, Microsoft and other prominent health IT companies and executives are speaking up about HHS' proposed interoperability rule ahead of its anticipated finalization next month.

6. In a fourth-quarter earnings report outlining a 2.6 percent year-over-year decline in organic sales, 3M announced it will reduce its workforce by approximately 1,500 positions.

7. Philips announced on Jan. 28 that it has begun to "disentangle" its domestic appliances segment from the rest of the company in hopes of selling off the segment to focus solely on health-related technologies.

8. A vulnerability in LabCorp's website allowed for thousands of medical documents, such as test results, to be searchable online.

9. Epic published a statement to its website on Jan. 27 to clarify the company's stance on HHS' proposed interoperability rule.

10. Microsoft Healthcare Corporate Vice President Peter Lee expressed his support for the proposed interoperability rule

11. Epic may hit HHS with a lawsuit depending on the data sharing stipulations the agency includes in its final version of proposed interoperability rules.

12. Dallas-based Children's Health has launched a pilot program to install Amazon Hub Lockers, enabling patients, families and employees to receive and return packages at the Children's Medical Center Dallas campus.

13. Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, is taking a leave of absence from the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company as she campaigns for a seat in Congress.

14. Hackers using Maze ransomware have infected 231 stations from Medical Diagnostic Laboratories and are threatening to publicly disclose data on the computers if the company does not pay the ransom.

15. Epic on Jan. 22 released an automatic software update to its standard travel screening questionnaire to help hospital clients spot new cases of coronavirus by asking patients about their recent international travel.

16. Genetic testing company 23andMe laid off 100 employees on Jan. 23 due to decreasing sales of its direct-to-consumer DNA test kits.

17. Six vulnerabilities have been found in GE Healthcare devices, which, if exploited, could allow hackers to make them unusable or interfere with their functionality, according to federal officials.

