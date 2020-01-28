Flaw in LabCorp website exposes thousands of medical documents

A vulnerability in LabCorp's website allowed for thousands of medical documents, such as test results, to be searchable online, according to TechCrunch, which found the flaw.

The bug was found in LabCorp's internal customer relationship management system. While the system is password protected, the part of the website that was meant to pull patient files from the back-end system was unsecure. This unprotected web addresses ended up being searchable on Google.

TechCrunch estimates that at least 10,000 documents were exposed. Patient data that may have been compromised included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, test results and diagnostic information.

LabCorp has fixed the vulnerability. In a statement to TechCrunch, a company spokesperson said, "I can confirm that we have terminated access to the system."

This incident follows a June 2019 cybersecurity breach at LabCorp when the company learned that 7.7 million of its consumers may have had their data exposed by third party vendor American Medical Collection Agency.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to LabCorp for comment and will update the story accordingly.

