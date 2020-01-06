Health systems should update computer systems in wake of Iran tensions, H-ISAC says

The Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center is recommending hospitals and health systems update their systems with security patches as tensions between the U.S. and Iran rise, according Politico's Morning eHealth newsletter.

In an email shared with Morning eHealth, the nonprofit warned that there is a "significant risk that Iran will target critical infrastructure though cyberspace." Tensions between the U.S. and Iran flared when a drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Although Iran has not targeted healthcare organizations in cyberattacks, the possibility still exists.

To remain vigilant, H-ISAC recommends healthcare organizations prioritize Iran-related threats. Additionally, health systems should consider keeping an off-site backup of data in case of a data breach.

