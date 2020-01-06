3 cybersecurity predictions for 2020

As data breaches become larger and more common, healthcare organizations are putting more focus on cybersecurity.

Looking back on 2019, TechCrunch made projections about cybersecurity in 2020. Here are three predictions:

1. Ransomware attacks on local governments, hospitals and healthcare organizations plagued 2019. To receive decryption codes to regain access, many of these organizations decided to pay the ransom. As hackers have seen success with these types of attacks, smaller and less prepared organizations should be cautious about the possibility of being a target.

2. The California's Consumer Privacy Act went into effect Jan. 1. The law allows consumers to know what information a company has on them, the right to ask the company to delete that information and the possibility to opt-out of the sale of their information. If companies do not comply, they can be fined up to 4 percent of their global annual revenue, and penalties are expected.

3. Employers will need to continue to train employees on how to properly secure data, as information exposure became more common for organizations in 2019. Human errors are often a main cause for a data breach, and companies should prepare for employees to continue to make mistakes.

