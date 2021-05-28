Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic + 8 health IT moves in May

Some of the biggest companies in health IT, including Cerner, Biofourmis and Kettering Health, recently announced personnel changes. Below are 10 health IT executive moves that occurred since May 1.

Dale Sanders joins Intelligent Medical Objects as the Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Sanders formerly served as the CIO at Chicago-based Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, was tapped to lead Cleveland Clinic Innovations as executive director, a newly created role.

Vish Anantraman, MD, has been chosen as chief technology officer of Mayo Clinic, the Rochester, Minn.-based health system said.

Brent Shafer will depart from his role as Cerner CEO and chair, the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company said.

Thomas Graham, MD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief innovation and transformation officer for Kettering (Ohio) Health.

Maulik Majmudar, MD, has been named chief medical officer of digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis, after serving as CMO at Amazon.

Bill Kassler, MD, has been hired at Palantir Technologies, the data analytics company that powers the COVID-19 data-reporting platform for HHS Protect, as the company's first U.S. government chief medical officer.

Tanya Tolpegin has been appointed CEO of the American Medical Informatics Association after working as the executive director of the American Academy of Audiology for more than six years.

David Torchiana, MD, is joining the board of PerfTech, a company using AI to find cost-savings in healthcare. Mr. Torchiana is the former CEO of Boston-based. Partners Healthcare, now known as Mass General Brigham.

Darshak Sanghavi, MD, former prevention and population health director at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, recently joined Babylon as the digital health company's new global CMO.