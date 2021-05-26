Cleveland Clinic names new head of innovation arm: 5 things to know 

D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., was tapped to lead Cleveland Clinic Innovations as executive director, a newly created role, the health system said May 26.

Five things to know:

1. As executive director, Dr. Vince will oversee the combination of Cleveland Clinic's technology development strategies with scientific and research priorities to support discoveries of new medical treatments and drugs.

2. Dr. Vince has been chair of the biomedical engineering department within Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute for 10 years. He also served as principal investigator on Cleveland Clinic's National Center for Accelerated Innovations.

3. As an inventor, Dr. Vince holds 12 patents and several U.S. Department of Defense grants for his research laboratory. His virtual histology technology was licensed by Volcano Corp., which Philips later acquired.

4. Founded in 2000, Cleveland Clinic Innovations has helped launch more than 80 startup companies. The health system's commercialization arm works with early-stage companies and inventors to turn medical breakthrough interventions into products to benefit patients.

5. Dr. Vince's appointment as executive director is a "key part" of Cleveland Clinic Innovations' new global strategy for research and innovations, Cleveland Clinic Chief Research and Academic Officer Serpil Erzurum, MD, said in the news release.

"His visionary leadership style and wealth of experience in healthcare and industry make him the ideal person to lead Cleveland Clinic Innovations and its critical work to market the breakthrough inventions of our caregivers into new medical products and companies that benefit our patients," Dr. Erzurum said of Dr. Vince.