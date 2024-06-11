An IT recession?

Is the IT industry in a recession?

It appears that way, according to data from IT management consultant Janco Associates.

The IT market lost 9,000 jobs during the first five months of 2024, per a June 10 blog post from Janco CEO Victor Janulaitis. IT unemployment stands at 4.7%, higher than the overall national rate.

"With that data, a report that 129,000 IT pros are unemployed and an unemployment rate for IT pros at 4.7%, we believe a recession has started in the IT sector of the economy," Mr. Janulaitis wrote.

Several health systems have shed or outsourced IT staffers of late, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente in May, its second round of IT layoffs in six months.