9 health IT acquisitions in the past 30 days: Amwell, Verily & more 

From multimillion-dollar deals expanding telemedicine networks to growing out digital health service offerings, various health IT companies, including Amwell, Verily and Allscripts, joined the acquisition activities in August.

Here are nine acquisitions involving health IT companies in the past 30 days, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Membership-based primary care network One Medical on Sept. 1 completed its acquisition of Iora Health, a tech-powered primary care provider serving Medicare patients. Under the deal, announced in June, Iora Health's shareholders receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical's common stock, valued near $2.1 billion.

2. Amwell on Aug. 31 announced that it finalized its acquisitions of two digital health startups: digital mental health platform SilverCloud Health and automated virtual health company Conversa Health, for $320 million total.

3. Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet and Google's sister company, finalized its acquisition of clinical trial management system SignalPath, the companies said Aug. 31. Under the deal, SignalPath's 100 employees will join Verily's clinical research business.

4. Allscripts sold its precision medicine platform 2bPrecise to AccessDX Holdings for an undisclosed amount, the companies said Aug. 25. AccessDX, a diagnostic lab and software firm, said it will use 2bPrecise to ensure that meaningful insights are accessible in the clinical workflow of any EHR.

5. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Ventures joined as a partner in private investment firm Auxo Investment Partners' acquisition of Altus Industries. Altus' product portfolio includes mobile technology workstations, such as medical mobile carts and workstations, and Spectrum Health Ventures is one of its biggest customers, the companies said Aug. 24.

6. General Catalyst's Commure acquired PatientKeeper from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a strategic partnership that will develop and invest in healthcare technology, the companies said Aug. 18.

7. Labcorp announced Aug. 12 that it acquired Ovia Health, a popular digital pregnancy and parenting platform based in Boston. Neither company disclosed details of the deal.

8. ​​Bayer said Aug. 5 that it acquired San Diego-based biotech company Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 billion, with an additional $500 million in potential success-based milestone payments.

9. Red Ventures, a digital brand portfolio, purchased provider search platform Healthgrades.com from Mercury Healthcare, the companies said Aug. 4.