Digital portfolio group acquires Healthgrades.com 

Red Ventures, a digital brand portfolio, has purchased provider search platform Healthgrades.com from Mercury Healthcare, the companies announced Aug. 4.

Healthgrades helps consumers find and connect with physicians and healthcare providers. It hosts online profiles of physicians and other healthcare professionals so consumers can find care based on patient satisfaction reviews, physician experience and hospital outcomes.

With the sale of Healthgrades.com, the company will rebrand its software and data as a service technology under a new name: Mercury Healthcare. The company will focus on providing enterprise software for consumer experience and health systems, according to the news release.

"We are pleased that Healthgrades.com, the media business, will enter into its next phase of growth as part of RV Health and are enthusiastic about Mercury Healthcare, the enterprise software business, to address what we believe is a significant market opportunity with a leadership team focused exclusively on the unique needs of the business," said Norm Alpert, Healthgrades chair.