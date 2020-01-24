6 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are six recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. University Health System partnered with Gozio Health to develop an interactive mobile wayfinding platform to help patients navigate the San Antonio, Texas-based health system.

2. Wetzel County Hospital will officially join West Virginia University Health System later this year, a move that will transition the Morgantown, W.Va-based hospital to an Epic EHR system.

3. Steward Health Care will extend its partnership with Meditech by implementing the company's EHR across the Dallas, Texas-based health system's 35 hospitals.

4. Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, a subsidiary of Rady Children's Hospital—San Diego, has partnered with Deloitte for a pilot program using unmanned aircraft systems to deliver genomic testing specimens from the hospital to the lab.

5. Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, Pa., on Feb. 3 will combine its primary care and specialty care EHR systems under a single Meditech platform.

6. Phoenix, Ariz.-based Banner Health has selected eVisit and VeeMed, two virtual care providers, to build a comprehensive telehealth platform spanning ambulatory and acute care.

More articles on health IT:

How University of Rochester Medical Center's associate CMIO juggles administrative work, being a physician

The average healthcare CIO tenure is less than 4 years, survey finds: 4 notes

Cerner exec takes leave of absence to focus on congressional campaign

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.