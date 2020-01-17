University Health System develops mobile wayfinding platform for patient navigation

University Health System is partnering with Gozio Health to develop an interactive mobile wayfinding platform to help patients navigate the San Antonio, Texas-based health system.

The mobile platform will cover more than 3 million square feet of navigation and provide turn-by-turn directions at University Hospital and its parking garage as well as access to 28 UHS satellite clinics and urgent care centers.

UHS patients and visitors will also be able to view physician directories, digital health records, and pharmacy locations on their smartphones, via the application.

