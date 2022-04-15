6 health system investments in programs, tech geared to nurses

From AI platforms that match nurses with open assignments to an internal traveling nurse initiative, here are six Becker's reports on tech and program investments health systems are making to help their nurses and address nursing shortages.

1. On Jan. 31, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare piloted a customizable best practices app for nurses. The application allows nurses to easily access the latest information on emerging COVID-19 variants, vaccine approvals and shifting CDC guidance. OSF plans to fully deploy the app within all the health system's hospitals and clinics.

2. Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health launched an internal travel program April 12 for skilled clinicians in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and North Dakota.The CHI Health Midwest Internal Travel Program allows nurses, technicians, pharmacists and other workers to be full-time CHI Health employees, receiving full-time pay, a traveler rate, a stipend, vacation hours, insurance and a 401(k) in exchange for working within CHI Health's 28 hospitals, the health system said.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente invested in a $155 million funding round April 11 for nurse staffing platform IntelyCare. The AI platform is designed to schedule and match nurses with open assignments.

4. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is co-developing a mobile platform with health IT company KLOC Health to match nurses to staffing assignments based on availability, location, skill sets and interests. Nurses will be able to create their own profiles on the platform and provide feedback on their performance, job satisfaction and peer reviews.

5. On April 15, Sanford Health is expected to roll out its internally developed artificial intelligence tool, LAMP, to 68 departments, the health system announced Feb. 24. LAMP allows nurses to spend less time on spreadsheets, ensures there are enough nurses for each shift and informs Sanford leaders about how many nurses should be hired for each unit. The Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system has been piloting the tool since April 2021.

6. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is highlighting the personal stories of employees as part of its workforce recruitment effort. Under the initiative, 27 Lifespan employees will share their experiences on television, radio, websites and social media, including why they chose their careers and employers. The employees work in nursing, social work, pharmacy, laboratories, imaging, patient services, environmental services, behavioral health and therapy.