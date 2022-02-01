OSF HealthCare launches best practices app for nurses

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is piloting a customizable best practices app for nurses, according to a Jan. 31 news release. Here are three things to know:

OSF is deploying the app so nurses can easily access the latest information on emerging COVID-19 variants, vaccine approvals and shifting CDC guidance.



The app is powered by Elemeno Health's microlearning platform, which provides point-of-care education. The mobile-friendly platform allows for real-time updates on new treatments and changes in practice, and also provides notifications based on information learned during team huddles.



The app will be piloted in several OSF departments, with a goal of eventually fully deploying the app within all the health system's hospitals and clinics. Initial success will be measured using metrics around engagement and adoption as well as feedback from nurses who used the app.