Lifespan bets on employee stories to help fill staffing gaps

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is highlighting the personal stories of employees as part of its workforce recruitment effort.

Under the initiative, 27 Lifespan employees will share their experiences on television, radio, websites and social media, including the reasoning behind their career path and why they work at their employer, according to a March 9 news release. The employees represent positions in nursing, social work, pharmacy, laboratories, imaging, patient services, environmental services, behavioral health and therapy.

"Lifespan has an amazing team of talented and dedicated employees at every level of the organization. Every day they make a real difference in the lives of so many. They truly are heroes," Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, said in the release. "I invite anyone who would like to be part of our team to hear their stories and explore career opportunities and job training at Lifespan. "

The health system said the advertising will begin running March 10 and continue through September.





