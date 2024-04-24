CVS invests $19M for affordable housing in Colorado

Arvada, Colo., will soon have 85 more affordable housing units because of a $19.2 million contribution from CVS Health, the healthcare company said April 24.

The project is possible through CVS' collaborations with Family Tree and BlueLine Development, according to a news release. The investment is part of the company's health equity work, which views safe and affordable housing as a foundation for healthcare. The units will be for people experiencing homelessness.

The development, called Marshall Street Landing, is currently underway. CVS Health expects the units to be ready by summer 2025.