White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus relief plan

The White House and Senate leaders reached a deal early March 25 on a $2 trillion COVID-19 spending bill, according to CNBC.

The Senate has not released the final terms of the legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill would provide financial assistance to Americans, emergency loans to small businesses, more resources for hospitals and enhanced unemployment insurance, according to the report.

The Senate will move to vote on the bill later today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said March 24 that she hoped to quickly approve the final Senate agreement, according to The Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump is pleased with the bill as it is written today and would "absolutely" sign it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told WSJ.

The $2 trillion spending bill is the largest economic stimulus package in modern history, according to The New York Times.

