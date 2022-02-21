White-collar workers see major compensation gains

As workers experience stronger bargaining power amid a major workforce shortage, many white-collar professions are seeing an increase in wages, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers aren't seeing as big of an improvement in compensation, a new Payscale survey found. Healthcare is one of the least likely industries to give a pay raise of over 3 percent, with only 32 percent of respondents saying they would give such a raise.

Finance, information and professional employees' compensation rose 4.4 percent in January 2022 from 2021, compared to a 4 percent wage growth for all workers, according to the Journal.

Higher-wage sector employees saw the fastest month-over-month earnings growth in January 2022, according to the Journal. The professional and business services sector experienced a 0.8 percent wage increase compared to December 2021. Leisure and hospitality had a 0.1 percent wage increase.

However, annual inflation is above 7 percent — the highest it's been in 40 years — overshadowing wage increases for many, according to the Journal.

Read more here.