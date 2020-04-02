West Virginia investigating Alecto Healthcare's closure of 2 hospitals

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is investigating the business practices of Alecto Healthcare after the hospital operator closed two hospitals in the state, according to The Intelligencer.

Gov. Jim Justice and state lawmakers asked the attorney general to determine whether the Irving, Calif.-based hospital operator has violated state laws in closing Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ohio Valley Medical Center and Fairmont General Hospital.

State officials said that Alecto promised to keep the facilities open.

Read the full report here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

12 hospitals furloughing staff in response to COVID-19

Bon Secours Mercy Health to furlough 700, estimates $100M monthly operating loss

Steward Health Care: 'We are experiencing a seismic shock' from COVID-19



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.