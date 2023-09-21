West Virginia health systems, facilities allocated $19M in federal funds

Nine West Virginia healthcare sites, including some operated by two of the state's largest providers, will receive approximately $19.3 million in federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Sept. 21 report in The Inter-Mountain.

Morgantown-based WVU Medicine will receive $11 million of the funding for research, laboratory space and capital spending at WVU Children's Hospital, the report said.

Charleston Area Medical Center is to receive $2.25 million for help with cardiovascular care integration and telenursing services.

CAMC joined forces with Morgantown-based Mon Health System to form Vandalia Health last year.

