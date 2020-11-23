Walmart heirs back startup developing $10 at-home COVID-19 test

The Walton family that controls Walmart is among the investors backing NowDiagnostics, a startup aiming to design at home COVID-19 tests, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Springdale, Ark.-based NowDiagnostics is seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for a COVID-19 antibody blood test, and it is developing two at-home COVID-19 tests that use a patient's saliva to deliver results in minutes, according to the report.

Walmart has reportedly been in talks with NowDiagnostics for years about selling tests for certain ailments, including the flu, in its stores. Those talks expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

NowDiagnostics aims to sell each of the three COVID-19 tests for under $10, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Read the full article from The Wall Street Journal here.

