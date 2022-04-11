US hospitals with the highest share of patients on Medicaid

Becker's calculated which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicaid.

Eight of the 10 highest-ranked hospitals are public facilities located in New York City.

The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Hospitals with the highest percentage of Medicaid in their payer mix:

(1) Queens Hospital Center — 96 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 200

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(2) Laguna Honda Hospital — 94 percent

Location: San Francisco

Beds: 6

System: San Francisco Health Network

Ownership type: public

(3) Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center — 94 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 287

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(4) Kings County Hospital Center — 89 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 406

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(5) Woodhull Hospital Center — 86 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 238

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(6) Metropolitan Hospital Center — 85 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 196

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(7) North Central Bronx Hospital — 84 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 130

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(8) Elmhurst Hospital Center — 83 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 358

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(9) Bellevue Hospital Center — 82 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 527

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(10) Pacifica Hospital of the Valley — 81 percent

Location: Los Angeles

Beds: 133

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit

(11) Kensington Hospital — 81 percent

Location: Philadelphia

Beds: 31

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit

(12) College Hospital Costa Mesa — 80 percent

Location: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Beds: 122

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit

(13) Coney Island Hospital Center — 78 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 292

System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Ownership type: public

(14) East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital — 78 percent

Location: Los Angeles

Beds: 102

System: Avanti Hospitals

Ownership type: for-profit

(15) Red Bud Regional Hospital — 77 percent

Location: Red Bud, Ill.

Beds: 25

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit