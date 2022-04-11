US hospitals with the highest share of patients on Medicaid

- Small
Becker's calculated which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicaid.
Eight of the 10 highest-ranked hospitals are public facilities located in New York City.
The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Hospitals with the highest percentage of Medicaid in their payer mix:
(1) Queens Hospital Center — 96 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 200
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(2) Laguna Honda Hospital — 94 percent
Location: San Francisco
Beds: 6
System: San Francisco Health Network
Ownership type: public
(3) Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center — 94 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 287
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(4) Kings County Hospital Center — 89 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 406
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(5) Woodhull Hospital Center — 86 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 238
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(6) Metropolitan Hospital Center — 85 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 196
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(7) North Central Bronx Hospital — 84 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 130
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(8) Elmhurst Hospital Center — 83 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 358
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(9) Bellevue Hospital Center — 82 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 527
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(10) Pacifica Hospital of the Valley — 81 percent
Location: Los Angeles
Beds: 133
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit
(11) Kensington Hospital — 81 percent
Location: Philadelphia
Beds: 31
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit
(12) College Hospital Costa Mesa — 80 percent
Location: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Beds: 122
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit
(13) Coney Island Hospital Center — 78 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 292
System: New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.
Ownership type: public
(14) East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital — 78 percent
Location: Los Angeles
Beds: 102
System: Avanti Hospitals
Ownership type: for-profit
(15) Red Bud Regional Hospital — 77 percent
Location: Red Bud, Ill.
Beds: 25
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit