US hospitals that give the most free care to patients

Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals provide the most free health services to patients as a share of their total patients.

The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Hospitals with the highest percentage of charity in their payer mix:

(1) Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center — 76 percent

Location: Grantsville, W.Va.

Beds: 25

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(2) Harris Health System — 55 percent

Location: Houston

Beds: 615

System: Harris Health

Ownership type: public

(3) Westside Medical Center — 49 percent

Location: Hillsboro, Ore.

Beds: 122

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(4) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — 48 percent

Location: Hamilton, N.J.

Beds: 152 beds

System: RWJBarnabas Health

Ownership type: nonprofit

(5) Moanalua Medical Center — 43 percent

Location: Honolulu

Beds: 295 beds

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(6) Western Regional Medical Center — 41 percent

Location: Goodyear, Ariz.

Beds: 38

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit

(7) John H. Stronger Jr. Hospital of Cook County — 36 percent

Location: Chicago

Beds: 448

System: Cook County Health and Hospital System

Ownership type: public

(8) Dallas County Hospital District — 35 percent

Location: Dallas

Beds: 777 beds

System: Parkland Health and Hospital System

Ownership type: public

(9 — tie) Dorminy Medical Center — 31 percent

Location: Fitzgerald, Ga.

Beds: 48 beds

System: Phoebe Putney Health Systems

Ownership type: public

(9 — tie) Dell Seton Medical Center — 31 percent

Location: Austin, Texas

Beds: 226

System: Ascension Health

Ownership type: public