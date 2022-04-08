US hospitals that give the most free care to patients

- Small
Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals provide the most free health services to patients as a share of their total patients.
The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Hospitals with the highest percentage of charity in their payer mix:
(1) Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center — 76 percent
Location: Grantsville, W.Va.
Beds: 25
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(2) Harris Health System — 55 percent
Location: Houston
Beds: 615
System: Harris Health
Ownership type: public
(3) Westside Medical Center — 49 percent
Location: Hillsboro, Ore.
Beds: 122
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(4) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — 48 percent
Location: Hamilton, N.J.
Beds: 152 beds
System: RWJBarnabas Health
Ownership type: nonprofit
(5) Moanalua Medical Center — 43 percent
Location: Honolulu
Beds: 295 beds
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(6) Western Regional Medical Center — 41 percent
Location: Goodyear, Ariz.
Beds: 38
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit
(7) John H. Stronger Jr. Hospital of Cook County — 36 percent
Location: Chicago
Beds: 448
System: Cook County Health and Hospital System
Ownership type: public
(8) Dallas County Hospital District — 35 percent
Location: Dallas
Beds: 777 beds
System: Parkland Health and Hospital System
Ownership type: public
(9 — tie) Dorminy Medical Center — 31 percent
Location: Fitzgerald, Ga.
Beds: 48 beds
System: Phoebe Putney Health Systems
Ownership type: public
(9 — tie) Dell Seton Medical Center — 31 percent
Location: Austin, Texas
Beds: 226
System: Ascension Health
Ownership type: public